TODAY'S PAPER
19° Good Morning
SEARCH
19° Good Morning
Long IslandTowns

Village zoning board to meet about Willis Ave. mixed-use proposal

Residents say the vehicles from additional residents in the proposed apartments would congest traffic on Willis Avenue.

Owners of the vacant lot at 615-621 Willis

Owners of the vacant lot at 615-621 Willis Ave. in Williston Park, seen on July 18, 2018, want to build a three-story project having retail on the first floor and apartments on the top floors. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

The Village of Williston Park’s Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Village Hall to discuss a mixed-use building application slated for 619 Willis Ave.

Albertson resident Christopher Lazos and New Hyde Park resident Akbar Bhojani, who co-own the vacant lots between 615 and 621 Willis Ave., want to build a three-story, mixed-use building with retail on the first floor and apartments on the top floors .

Residents expressed concerned about the proposal last July, saying the vehicles from added residents in the proposed apartments would congest traffic on Willis Avenue. Residents have said they would rather see single-story businesses on the property.

The property has been vacant for almost five years after a fire engulfed the stretch of five businesses on July 24, 2014. A bar, shoe repair store, laundromat, hair salon and plumbing business were all destroyed in the blaze.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Deontrae Green of Islandia, who is charged in IHOP shooting suspect arraigned
A view of the Snapchat app on Aug. District: Young adults threatened for nude photos
This Sands Point home is on the market 'Father of Palm Beach' designed $2.85M LI home
The view outside Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville Town to replace 45,000 lights with LED by 2020
Kiss Products Inc. in Port Washington and its LI company moving 56 warehouse jobs to NJ
The Fishers Island Utility Co., shown above, wants Workforce housing plan meets resistance