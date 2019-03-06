The Village of Williston Park’s Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Village Hall to discuss a mixed-use building application slated for 619 Willis Ave.

Albertson resident Christopher Lazos and New Hyde Park resident Akbar Bhojani, who co-own the vacant lots between 615 and 621 Willis Ave., want to build a three-story, mixed-use building with retail on the first floor and apartments on the top floors .

Residents expressed concerned about the proposal last July, saying the vehicles from added residents in the proposed apartments would congest traffic on Willis Avenue. Residents have said they would rather see single-story businesses on the property.

The property has been vacant for almost five years after a fire engulfed the stretch of five businesses on July 24, 2014. A bar, shoe repair store, laundromat, hair salon and plumbing business were all destroyed in the blaze.