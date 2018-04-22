The Lindenhurst Village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on a proposed apartment complex that would be the biggest such development in the village.

Tritec Real Estate of East Setauket has proposed building a 260-unit multifamily rental complex across from the Long Island Rail Road station in Lindenhurst, on East Hoffman Avenue between South Smith Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The village board must vote to approve rezoning the 7 acres from industrial and residential to Downtown Redevelopment District. The latter zoning was created by the village last year.

The Lindenhurst Residences proposal calls for 11 studios, 142 one-bedrooms, 15 one-bedrooms with dens, five one-bedrooms with lofts, 75 two-bedrooms and 12 three-bedrooms. The units would be within a 317,478-gross-square-foot building reaching a maximum 53 feet high. There would be 339 parking spaces on site, as well as 40 spots to be landbanked.

Village officials said the complex could provide needed rentals to young people wanting to stay local and seniors looking to downsize. It is also seen as providing a boost to the downtown, with trustees noting that businesses have expressed interest in moving to the village solely because of the Tritec development.

Residents, however, have voiced concerns about the proposed development’s parking, density and height. In response, Mayor Mike Lavorata assured residents that negotiations with Tritec would continue before the rezoning would be voted on.

Village attorney Gerard Glass said that while some language needs to be worked out, those negotiations are a “good way down the road.”

“We’ve tried to iron out any of the potential bumps in the road in advance in a very thoughtful, extended negotiation and we’re in the final throes of that right now,” he said.

Glass added that while parking was one of the issues discussed, Tritec’s application as presented at a January public hearing — including the proposed parking — remains the same. Glass said some of the conditions which were worked out include ensuring that Tritec has the proper funding for the project and that the village is “adequately provided for” in any deal the company makes with the Babylon Town Industrial Development Agency.

“We didn’t want to have an argument with them later on to say that’s overbearing or this is unfair,” Glass said. “We tried to attend to as many details of the approval in advance.”

The vote on the rezoning is at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.