Complicating and delaying trips by tourists and those fleeing Hurricane Dorian, airlines, trains and bus lines continued to cancel thousands of planned departures and arrivals in the Southeast on Tuesday.

JetBlue Airways, based in Long Island City, Queens, said it had canceled about 570 flights through Tuesday. Just under half of those cancellations — 265 — were for Tuesday, the airline said by email.

American Airlines, of Fort Worth, Texas, said 150 flights were canceled Tuesday, down from the 170 grounded on Monday. By Wednesday, the airline's website shows the number of cancellations declining to 40 on Wednesday and 15 on Thursday. "Additionally, due to the size, strength and location of the hurricane, we will experience a disruption to our operation throughout the week, specifically on flights that operate along the East Coast," American Airlines said. For more information, see: https://nwsdy.li/doriantravel

While Southwest Airlines of Dallas said it plans to update fliers about Dorian's impact in the early afternoon on Tuesday, the airline on Monday predicted there will be "additional cancelations in the Southwest operation that will affect planned flights in and out of Florida through Wednesday."

In the Sunday to Wednesday period, the airline said about 350 departures were canceled out of a total of 14,400, due to the hurricane. "Additional cancelations are likely in the coming days," the airline added.

So far, all operations in Nassau and Fort Lauderdale are suspended until Tuesday afternoon, Southwest said. That deadline for West Palm Beach and Orlando lasts until midmorning Wednesday. For more details, see: https://nwsdy.li/dorianupdates

Similarly, Amtrak on Tuesday said its canceled trains from Tuesday to Thursday included service between New York and Miami as well as auto trains that run from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida.

The railroad is running on a modified schedule in other parts of the Southeast, its website said. For more details, see: https://nwsdy.li/amtrakalerts

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At Dallas-based Greyhound Lines, Inc., Dorian prompted it to close four locations on Sunday — Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. On Monday, bus stations in Georgia were shut: Savannah, Brunswick, Hinesville/Fleming. In South Carolina, these stations were closed: Beaufort, Walterboro, Orangeburg, and Columbia.

For more information, the bus line advised calling customer care team at 1-833-233-8507.