Hurricane Dorian is still complicating and delaying travel with airlines, trains and bus lines canceling thousands of planned departures and arrivals in the Southeast.

JetBlue Airways, based in Long Island City, Queens, said Wednesday it had canceled about 630 flights through Friday. The airline is working to assist affected customers with rescheduling of flights or refunds, it said in an email.

American Airlines, of Fort Worth, Texas, said 350 flights were canceled Tuesday, up from the 170 grounded on Monday. By Wednesday, the airline's website shows the number of cancellations declining to 220, 170 on Thursday and 25 on Friday.

"Additionally, due to the size, strength and location of the hurricane, we will experience a disruption to our operation throughout the week, specifically on flights that operate along the East Coast," American Airlines said. For more information, see: https://nwsdy.li/doriantravel.

Southwest Airlines of Dallas said scheduled service to and from Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and Nassau, Bahamas, may be disrupted, potentially through the weekend.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the airline said about 350 departures were canceled out of a total of 14,400, due to the hurricane. "Additional cancellations are likely in the coming days," the airline added. Indeed, the airline on Wednesday said it had canceled nearly 600 flights from Sunday through Friday.

A host of large airlines, including American, JetBlue, Delta, Southwest, United, Spirit, Alaska and Frontier have issued travel waivers, allowing people with flights affected by Dorian to alter their itineraries without a fee. The waivers apply primarily to airports in the Caribbean, Florida and parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Multiple airlines also had announced they would waive pet-in-cabin and baggage fees on flights.

Similarly, Amtrak on Tuesday said it had canceled trains from Tuesday to Thursday including service between New York and Miami as well as auto trains that run from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida. The railroad is running on a modified schedule and canceling select services from Thursday to Saturday in other parts of the Southeast, its website said. For more details, see: https://nwsdy.li/amtrakalerts.

At Dallas-based Greyhound Lines, Inc., Dorian prompted it to close four Florida locations on Sunday — Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. On Monday, bus stations in Georgia were shut: Savannah, Brunswick, Hinesville/Fleming. In South Carolina, these stations were closed: Beaufort, Walterboro, Orangeburg, and Columbia.

For more information, the bus line advised calling the customer care team at 833-233-8507.