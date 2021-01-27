The cost of so many staying home during the pandemic was estimated on Wednesday by the Port Authority at about $3 billion over 2020 and 2021 as the number of commuters and travelers plunged last year.

The new data are for all of 2020, though the first two months of last year had led the New York and New Jersey agency to expect it was in for a year of record-setting increases. But then COVID-19 strangled travel starting around March, when quarantines became mandatory or advisable for nonessential workers.

Fliers in the metropolitan area appear to have heeded officials’ warnings to stay home to combat the pandemic during the holidays.

The number of passengers decreased about 73% at Kennedy Airport, 66% at Newark Airport, and 73% at LaGuardia Airport in 2020 compared with 2019. Still, those figures are improvements over April, when activity sank about 98% from April 2019. The authority said its three airports had served a record 140 million passengers in 2019.

The number of vehicles crossing the Port Authority’s four bridges and two tunnels fell 20% to 97.8 million vehicles from 2019. The drop mainly was due to a 20.4% slide in crossings by cars; truck traffic fell 6.6%. In addition, the number of riders on the PATH system fell 68%.

The seaport, however, was a bright spot. "Cargo activity is expected to remain strong into 2021 as the single outlier among the Port Authority’s facilities," the authority said.

Cargo shipments begin rising last August and September, setting records, "as production factories, retailers and shoppers restocked supplies and prepared for potential regional shutdowns."

No toll or fare hikes were included in the Port Authority’s new 2020 budget, approved in mid-December, though at $7.2 billion, it was cut 15% from the year before.

"The Port Authority continues to work closely with the New York and New Jersey congressional delegations to advocate for federal assistance," it said in a statement.

An agency spokesman had no immediate comment on how many decades it may have been since traffic on its crossings and airports fell so low.