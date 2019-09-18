An increasing number of Long Islanders are embracing alternative transit options, from on-demand mini buses in Nassau to a bike-share program introduced in three Suffolk communities, experts said Wednesday.

Localities across the nation and throughout the region have begun experimenting with environmentally friendly transit options that would reduce reliance on personal vehicles in an effort to cut traffic, free up parking and slash air and greenhouse gas pollution.

An estimated 80 percent of Suffolk residents drive to work alone while the figures are only slightly better at 70 percent in Nassau, said Rosemary Mascali, co-chair of the Long Island chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council's Sustainable Transportation Committee.

"Any way you look at it: from an environmental standpoint to a health standpoint to an economic development standpoint … we need more transportation and mobility options," Mascali said at a panel discussion Wednesday at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood.

The panel was part of more than a dozen events scheduled across Long Island for Mobility Week, which culminates Friday with "Car Free Day" where residents pledge not to drive or to reduce their vehicle use.

Among the newest programs is Bethpage Ride, a bike-sharing program at 17 stations in the villages of Babylon and Patchogue and in Hampton Bays that launched earlier this month. The for-rent bike program is modeled after Citi Bike in New York City and follows similar programs in place in Long Beach and Stony Brook University.

To utilize a bike, riders need to download Pace, a phone app, and create an account. A 15-minute ride costs $1; a membership costs $10 per month or $60 per year for unlimited trips of up to 30 minutes.

"This is trying to bridge the gap between a train station and a major employment center that is a little too far to walk comfortably but really is a nice comfortable bike distance a few miles away," said Jonathan Keyes, director of downtown and transit-oriented development for Suffolk's Department of Economic Development and Planning.

Farther west, the Nassau Inter-County Express bus system, also known as NICE, has spent the past several years experimenting with microtransit programs, which offer flexible scheduling and routes on minibuses.

Some pilot programs have shown signs of success, said NICE chief executive Jack Khzouz.

For example, NICE's on-demand Flexi route buses stop at eight designated locations in Elmont and Valley Stream — with riders able to request additional stops in advance. The 28-foot buses now shuttle 350-400 passengers per day, tripling ridership from two years ago when NICE utilized a circular route that was unpopular with riders.

But other NICE microtransit programs were a "miserable failure," Khzouz said.

Link, the company's highly touted Uber-like shared-ride service on Nassau's South Shore, attracted few riders, who complained they wanted more reliability with their schedules, he said.

"You can't have an ego because you're going to fail," Khzouz said of the transit programs. "We realize that and we are not married to any of these solutions. We are married to solutions that the village, town, county, state or community tells us is successful."

Officials are also working to reduce congestion on Suffolk's East End.

A South Fork commuter rail service began taking riders between Speonk and Montauk on weekdays in March. The service, dubbed the South Fork Commuter Connection, connects Long Island Rail Road trains with shuttle services to reduce the region’s traffic and give commuters new transit options.

East Hampton and Southampton towns provide shuttles between the train stations and workplaces using a $500,000 state grant.

"People on the East End aren't used to using public transportation," said Thomas Neely, director of transportation for Southampton Town. "It's been so limited for so long. We've really had to start at scratch."

