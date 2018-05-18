Amtrak expects to complete its latest round of Penn Station infrastructure upgrades on time later this month, and is already looking ahead to the next phase of repairs at the busy Manhattan transit hub this summer.

Scot Naparstek, Amtrak’s chief operating officer, on Friday provided an update on the latest round of its work at Penn, which began in January and is scheduled to conclude on May 28. Amtrak has already rebuilt Track 15, and expects to complete its overhaul of Track 18 on Monday.

It is also nearing completion of its renewal of “C-interlocking” — a complex switching location at the east end of the station that’s used to route Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak trains to and from all points east, Naparstek said.

Naparstek said the project will be finished “on time and within budget.”

“We are now turning our attention to our summer work,” Naparstek added.

That work will include improvements to Amtrak’s Empire Tunnel in Manhattan, which links Penn Station trains heading to and from Albany, and to its Spuyten Duyvil Bridge between Manhattan and the Bronx. Those projects are set to begin later this month and last through Labor Day.

And on June 8, Amtrak will begin a renewal project on Penn Station’s Track 19, which is primarily used by the LIRR. The work is expected to last until July 20.

Naparstek would not specify the impact the work will have on LIRR service, but he said it would be far less than what the railroad experienced last summer, when the LIRR operated with three fewer tracks at Penn Station during the rush hour.

“The actual interruption due to the track work we’re doing this summer is significantly reduced from that of last year,” Naparstek said.

With only one track out of service at any particular time in the ongoing project, the LIRR has been diverting eight total rush-hour trains from Penn and has removed two others from its schedule. The LIRR has not said how or whether its revised schedule, in place since January, will be altered by the coming work at Penn, or when it will resume its full schedule.