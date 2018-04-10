TODAY'S PAPER
Amtrak: LIRR schedule changes to continue into July

The total cost of the projects is estimated at between $45 million and $50 million.

Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road

Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road train at Jamaica station in Queens during the morning rush on Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Long Island Rail Road riders will continue to deal with a modified train schedule until late July as Amtrak undertakes renewal work on Track 19 at Penn Station, Amtrak announced Tuesday.

The schedule changes — which divert eight rush-hour trains from Penn Station and cancel two others — began in January. Those changes, and others to NJ Transit, will continue until the Track 19 work is done on July 20, Amtrak said.

Amtrak also announced work on the Empire Tunnel and the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge, which provides train access between upstate New York and Penn Station. That work will require the Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack and Maple Leaf trains to be rerouted to Grand Central Terminal between May 26 and Sept. 4.

The Lake Shore Limited will only operate between Boston and Chicago, with New York City and Hudson Valley customers connecting from Empire Service trains at Albany-Rensselaer.

In 2017, Amtrak’s so-called ‘‘summer of hell’’ repair project at Penn canceled or diverted 32 total rush-hour trains in July and August.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

