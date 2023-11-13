Amtrak service partially suspended due to unsafe structure above tracks, officials say

Amtrak service continued to be partially suspended Monday after an unsafe parking garage structure above tracks halted trains between Manhattan and the Hudson Valley line to Croton-Harmon.

Officials did not have an estimate when full service would be restored.

Metro North and LIRR trains were not affected by the suspensions on the tracks that run along the west side of Manhattan, MTA officials said.

Amtrak announced Sunday night that service was suspended “due to safety concerns stemming from structure issues of a non-Amtrak, privately-owned building above the Empire tracks.”

Passengers were advised to take alternate trains on Metro North from Grand Central Terminal, where tickets would be honored.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter that service was suspended after concerns were found at a privately-owned parking garage located directly above Amtrak lines.

Amtrak has restored partial service from Croton-Harmon to Albany, officials said Monday afternoon.

“As soon as the city became aware of the issue, [New York Building Department] engineers quickly began assessing the situation, working with Amtrak teams and other city agencies to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians,” Adams said. “Emergency work orders were quickly issued so the parking garage owners could begin addressing the issue.”

Amtrak said they would waive additional charges for passengers who needed to change reservations on modified departure times or for another day. Reservations can be changed by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.