Long IslandTransportation

Babylon Branch service restored after brief suspension, LIRR says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Eastbound and westbound service on the Long Island Rail Road's Babylon Branch resumed shortly after 7:35 a.m. Tuesday after a brief suspension caused by a trespasser on the tracks, an MTA spokeswoman said by telephone.

Trains between Valley Stream and Babylon were suspended in both directions for about 10 to 15 minutes due to police activity near Lynbrook, the rail road said.

Delays persisted after service resumed but shortly after 9 a.m., the rail road tweeted, "We are now operating on or close to schedule on the Babylon Branch."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

