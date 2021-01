Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Babylon Branch was suspended between Babylon and Copiague early Friday morning because utility wires fell onto the tracks, the rail road said on Twitter.

"Eastbound trains will terminate at Amityville and there is limited westbound service from Amityville," the rail road said.

LIRR crews and PSEG Long Island are on scene, the rail road said. Customers are advised to use alternate branches.