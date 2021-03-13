TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

Bulldog found wandering near tracks on East End rescued by LIRR crew

Sampson, a bulldog rescued by an LIRR train

Sampson, a bulldog rescued by an LIRR train crew that found him wandering by the tracks between Southampton and East Hampton, takes a seat in a train car. Credit: MTA

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A bulldog found wandering by the Long Island Rail Road tracks was rescued by a train crew that stopped and was able to persuade the canine to board, an LIRR spokeswoman said Saturday.

"My co-worker found this Bulldog on the rail road tracks between South Hampton and East Hampton … does anyone know any owner out east on the Island that may have lost this little guy!!?!?" asked Eddie Olechnowski on a social-media post the LIRR released.

Photographs taken by the train crew show the bulldog, later reunited with his owner, relaxing on a seat and happily posing with the train crew.

"He had gotten away from his owner; the conductor saw him walking along the tracks, and they were able to stop the train and get the dog on the train," an LIRR spokeswoman said.

The 8-year-old bulldog, named Sampson, had strayed from the East Hampton park that his owner had brought him to, according to media reports.

"This act of heroism is another example of how our workforce is truly part of the community where they live and serve. Our conductors and engineers and other frontline workers are truly compassionate people who take pride in helping their Long Island neighbors," said LIRR president Phil Eng in a statement. "As a dog owner myself I am glad that our crew went above and beyond to rescue Sampson and connect him with his owner. I look forward to providing a commendation for all of these employees and working with our labor leaders to acknowledge the true spirit of the workforce."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Second part of draft plan to change NYPD released
After a four-month delay, the U.S. Census Bureau Officials: Cautious but hopeful after census delay
Tresool Singh-Conway of East Meadow gets a COVID-19 1M-plus COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in NY this week
A town payloader carries road salt at the LI towns spent millions to clean up February snowstorms
Helene Johnson. Helene Johnson, who spent life ensuring children had a voice, dies at 86
An ironworker who was electrocuted about 9:30 a.m. Ironworker critical after electrocution at LIRR station
Didn’t find what you were looking for?