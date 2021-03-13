A bulldog found wandering by the Long Island Rail Road tracks was rescued by a train crew that stopped and was able to persuade the canine to board, an LIRR spokeswoman said Saturday.

"My co-worker found this Bulldog on the rail road tracks between South Hampton and East Hampton … does anyone know any owner out east on the Island that may have lost this little guy!!?!?" asked Eddie Olechnowski on a social-media post the LIRR released.

Photographs taken by the train crew show the bulldog, later reunited with his owner, relaxing on a seat and happily posing with the train crew.

"He had gotten away from his owner; the conductor saw him walking along the tracks, and they were able to stop the train and get the dog on the train," an LIRR spokeswoman said.

The 8-year-old bulldog, named Sampson, had strayed from the East Hampton park that his owner had brought him to, according to media reports.

"This act of heroism is another example of how our workforce is truly part of the community where they live and serve. Our conductors and engineers and other frontline workers are truly compassionate people who take pride in helping their Long Island neighbors," said LIRR president Phil Eng in a statement. "As a dog owner myself I am glad that our crew went above and beyond to rescue Sampson and connect him with his owner. I look forward to providing a commendation for all of these employees and working with our labor leaders to acknowledge the true spirit of the workforce."