Public can talk to LIRR president, other department heads tonight

LIRR president Phillip Eng resumes his 'Customer Conversations'

LIRR president Phillip Eng resumes his 'Customer Conversations' forum Wednesday night in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The Long Island Rail Road resumes its ‘Customer Conversations’ forums tonight when president Phil Eng and other senior officials descend on Hicksville, 6 p.m. in the railroad's efforts to foster open dialogue with its customers.

Community members and commuters will hear information about the LIRR's service and progress on major initiatives, as well as have an opportunity to voice concerns during a question-and-answer period. 

Tonight's forum is the first of two on Long Island. It will be held at the William P. Bennett Hicksville Community Center. The second event is at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 13, in Suffolk County at the LIRR's Wyandanch Station.

“The LIRR posted a modern record ridership in 2018, underscoring the importance of the LIRR to our region's economy, and the need to provide reliable service," Eng said in a press statement. "These forums are a chance for customers to speak face-to-face with senior LIRR staff, including myself, who are responsible for delivering the service customers not only expect, but deserve. We look forward to continue listening to customers and their feedback, ideas and concerns and want them to know we are taking several strategic actions to improve."

Previous forums were held last May and June, just after Eng took over the oldest and largest commuter rail in the country.

Headshot

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

