TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

Congestion pricing plan could be delayed until 2023, MTA says

Traffic on Second Avenue in Manhattan in 2018.

Traffic on Second Avenue in Manhattan in 2018.   Credit: Charles Eckert

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

A plan to toll drivers in lower Manhattan that would help fund improvements to the Long Island Rail Road could be pushed back to 2023 because of a delayed response from the federal government on the initiative, according to the MTA.

The transit agency announced the potential setback to its congestion pricing plan in a public filing last week. An environmental review is required, but MTA spokesman Ken Lovett said Wednesday the Federal Highway Administration has yet to say what that review must entail.

"While we’re more hopeful the Central Business District Tolling Program will move forward under a Biden administration, we continue to await clarity from the feds on what type of environmental review will be required that will help determine when the program will be enacted," Lovett said in a statement.

An FHA spokesperson said last month the proposal is under review and requires thorough consideration because it would set a precedent as the first "cordon" congestion pricing toll zone in the country.

State lawmakers passed the initiative last year, with an original start date slated for early 2021. But the plan, which would toll drivers entering Manhattan's "central business district" south of 60th Street, requires approval from Washington, D.C., as federal funding has gone toward some roads in the toll area.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials have met repeatedly with officials from the administration of President Donald Trump to discuss the plan, Lovett said. But the federal signoff has not come, for reasons Lovett said are unknown to the MTA.

A delay in implementing the plan would be costly to the MTA, which estimates the tolling in Manhattan would yield the agency $1 billion annually.

The MTA plans to issue bonds off the revenue to help fund infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to LIRR stations, tracks, signals and switches.

The MTA has seen fare and toll collections plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, LIRR ridership was down 76% and bridge and tunnel traffic was down 15%, MTA data shows.

The MTA says it needs $12 billion in federal funding to avoid drastic service cuts.

The Regional Plan Association and other advocacy groups released a statement Monday calling the potential delay "disastrous for the New York metro region’s 12 million riders and our state and regional economy."

The statement noted other benefits of congestion pricing, including lighter traffic and cleaner air, will also be stalled.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he was not troubled by the news of the possible delay. Many Long Islanders feel safer in their cars than on trains because of the pandemic, he said, and they should not have to pay more to drive into Manhattan because of that.

"With the world upside down the way it is, congestion pricing just doesn't make any sense," he said. "But when the world does return to whatever the new normal is, it's certainly important that we pursue it and make sure it's implemented as fairly as possible."

The MTA has taken steps to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, including requiring masks and cleaning trains frequently. Agency officials have said there has not been a large coronavirus outbreak traced back to transit.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers transportation and education. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Latest Long Island News

Monica Martinez, the Democratic incumbent candidate for New GOP flips LI state Senate seat held by Monica Martinez
People walk along Main Sreet in the village Farmingdale may tweak code to add new offices to downtown mix
A nurse administers a COVID-19 swab test to Doctors alarmed by testing lines, holiday gatherings
Ava Golio, 15, right, of Westbury, plays with Old Bethpage offers great schools, location, open spaces
Elwood-John H. Glenn High School's World Language Honor Suffolk School Notebook: LI students help feed those in need
Autum Blois, a sophomore at Oceanside High School, Way to Go! Oceanside student collects art supplies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search