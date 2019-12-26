Legislation that passed overwhelmingly to legalize electric scooters and electric bikes on the roadways of Long Island and across New York State has been vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his spokesman said Thursday.

Supporters said these additional modes of transportation would help reduce air pollution and traffic congestion and benefit thousands of food delivery workers, mostly in New York City, who rely on e-bikes that are currently illegal.

Rich Azzopardi, the Cuomo spokesman, confirmed the veto and provided a copy of the governor's veto message, in which he expressed safety concerns, including the legislation's lack of a helmet requirement for e-scooter riders.

"Failure to include these basic measures renders this legislation fatally flawed," the message said.

The message also cited the death of an Elizabeth, New Jersey, teen last month who was struck and killed by a tow-truck driver while the teen rode an e-scooter.

Cuomo had until Jan. 4 to decide what to do with the legislation, which passed in June. His message said: "I look forward to continuing this discussion" in the upcoming legislative session.

Jurisdictions handle the issue of helmets differently — some require them and others merely recommend them. Some jurisdictions have recently loosened the mandate: California rescinded its helmet law for adults last year.

The legislation Cuomo vetoed was among hundreds of unrelated bills that pass each session in Albany. It would have allowed jurisdictions to authorize the kind of e-scooter rental programs that have rapidly spread across the United States and around the world.

In those programs, the two-wheeled, battery-powered devices are scattered by the hundreds or even thousands on the street, unlocked with a smartphone app, rented by the minute, and then left parked for the next rider.

Under the legislation, jurisdictions would have been able to limit, or even ban, the devices, and no e-scooter rental program would be allowed in Manhattan.

The Town of Hempstead had solicited and received two proposals to test out an e-scooter rental program under the now-outgoing supervisor, Laura Gillen, although Mike Caputo, a spokesman for the incoming supervisor, Don Clavin, said earlier this week that the new administration hadn't decided yet whether it would have proceeded.

In the bill text, sponsors cited the experience of cities such as Phoenix, Denver and Portland, among 100 or so, that have seen "substantial reduction" in automobile traffic with electric bikes and e-scooters, and noted they offer a cheaper transportation option than automobiles.

In a tweet, the Biking Public Project advocacy group posted: "We are deeply disappointed to learn that ⁦‪@NYGovCuomo⁩ has vetoed legalizing e-bikes that food delivery workers ride on a daily basis, offering no solutions and allowing workers to suffer for another year. Bah humbug."

In a written statement, the e-scooter and bike company Lime's senior government relations director, Phil Jones, said: “While it's disappointing that this important bill will not become law this year, we are hopeful that the administration will work swiftly with legislative leaders to improve mobility for all New Yorkers early in the New Year."