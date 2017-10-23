Bridge maintenance work will cause daytime lane and shoulder closures along the Long Island Expressway in Islandia for the next two months, officials said.
The closures could be in either direction in the area of Old Nicolls Road at Exit 58, the state Department of Transportation said.
The work will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, beginning Monday and ending in about eight weeks, DOT said.
