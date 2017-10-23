Repaving on Route 25A will cause lane closings in East Shoreham beginning Monday, the state Department of Transportation said.
The affected area is between Defense Hill Road and Blackfoot Trail, the agency said.
Lane closures are expected during both off-peak daytime hours and overnight hours, DOT said.
Signs have been placed in the area and will have updates about closing times and dates, DOT said.
The work is expected to be completed this fall, DOT said.
