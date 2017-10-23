There will be additional overnight lane closures this week on westbound Route 347/Smithtown Bypass, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation said crews would be repaving between Terry Road in Hauppauge and Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Motorists should drive carefully through the work zone, and obey any instructions from works crews, the agency