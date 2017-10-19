Drivers should expect lane closures late Thursday into overnight as well as late Friday into overnight on a portion of westbound Route 347 in the Town of Smithtown, state officials said.
The closures, between Terry Road and Gibbs Pond Road, will be in effect while resurfacing work is done from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said.
The work is part of the $36.2 million DOT project “to improve motorists’ safety and mobility by transforming the roadway into a modified boulevard and suburban greenway for 15 miles through the towns of Smithtown, Islip, and Brookhaven,” the DOT said in a news release.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.