Sen. Chuck Schumer expressed frustration Tuesday that Amtrak and the MTA “remain misaligned” on the repair plan of the East River Tunnels, through which nearly 600 Long Island Rail Road trains travel daily.

Seven years after superstorm Sandy inundated the East River Tunnels with corrosive saltwater, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has yet to commit to paying for the repairs, and is saying Amtrak needs to find a faster, cheaper way to carry them out.

The tunnels were among the hardest hit by the Oct. 29, 2012, storm. Engineers have said chemicals in the estimated 14 million gallons of saltwater have caused deep cracks in walls and will continue to eat away at the concrete structures until the repairs are made.

Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate Minority Leader, said the continued deferral of the work “could translate into years of delays and doom for LIRR riders.” Schumer said he helped secure $432 million in Federal Transit Administration grants for the MTA with the understanding that the agency would use the money for repairs to the tunnels, which are owned and maintained by Amtrak.

“LIRR passengers want immediate action, not excuses, to fix the already Sandy-damaged tunnels,” Schumer said. “Passengers are sick and tired of the delays, especially when the money to help fix the problem sits in the hands of the MTA, which must work with Amtrak — not finger-point — on putting the dollars to work for Long Island and the whole region’s economy.”

In a statement last week, MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said the authority is willing to pay its fair share of the project, but wants more say in how the repairs would be made. Donovan said senior LIRR managers have been consulting with Amtrak and pushing that agency to deliver the project in the most cost-effective manner, using new technologies and techniques, and urging them to find ways to minimize the impact to LIRR riders.

The MTA also has asked Amtrak to consider “alternative procurement” methods in hiring a contractor to do the work, Donovan said. That could include a “design-build” model — like that employed for the LIRR’s Third Track project — where a single firm is hired to design and construct a project.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye acknowledged Tuesday that the East River Tunnels repair job was among the more important Sandy projects yet to be addressed.

“I think there’s work in every agency that remains to be done, and we are committed to wrapping it up,” Foye said.

Amtrak has said relatively little about the planned fixes, which aren’t expected to begin until after the MTA completes its East Side Access project — creating a second route for the LIRR to and from Manhattan that would provide needed redundancy while the two damaged tunnels are taken out of service for repairs.

Amtrak previously has said construction may not begin until 2025, take four years to complete, and cost up to $1 billion. Last week, Amtrak said only that it was working with the MTA on a timeline and start date. The project once was expected to begin this year at a cost of $330 million.

Despite a 2014 engineer’s report detailing "severe cracks" and "very deep" holes in the concrete tunnels caused by the chlorides and sulfates in Sandy’s floodwaters, Amtrak has vouched for the safety of the structures.

Still, LIRR on-time performance numbers show delays caused by Amtrak’s infrastructure, including the tunnels, have nearly doubled since before Sandy struck — from 1,003 in 2011 to 1,942 last year. The LIRR runs about three-quarters of its trains inside the tunnels, which are also used by Amtrak and NJ Transit.

To mark the Sandy anniversary, Foye and other officials from the authority on Tuesday toured a Coney Island subway yard that was hard-hit by the storm, and provided an update on the various recovery and resiliency efforts taken on by the agency.

Foye said the MTA has done a “tremendous amount of work” over the last seven years, including by fully rehabilitating seven out of nine subway tunnels that were similarly damaged by corrosive floodwaters.