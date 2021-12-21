TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

Here's what to know about getting around this holiday season

The LIRR is adding trains for Thursday and

The LIRR is adding trains for Thursday and Friday, but will operate on a regular weekend schedule on Christmas Day. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Lorena Mongelli and Alfonso A. Castillo lorena.mongelli@newsday.com, alfonso.castillo@newsday.com
Print

Even as the omicron variant sweeps across the region, millions of Americans will be driving or flying during what’s typically the busiest travel period of the year. Masking mandates remain in effect on all public transportation, while health experts continue to push for vaccinations and a return to double masks or KN95 masks in indoor public spaces.

Here are some questions and answers about getting around over the days ahead.

What will the roads look like?

How will police respond to holiday traffic?

Will buses run this holiday season?

How will service on the LIRR adjust?

What should travelers expect at the airports?

What about the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square?

Latest Long Island News

Rodney Harrison, shown on Dec. 16, 2021 in
Harrison confirmed as Suffolk police commissioner
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, speaking in Long Island City
NYC Mayor-elect Adams postpones public inauguration
Hundreds gather at a COVID testing station in
De Blasio on COVID surge: Be ready for a 'tough few weeks' in NYC
Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco said
Court ruling puts Suffolk redistricting plan on hold
Long Island is seeing a significant COVID-19 surge
Data: Suffolk's daily COVID-19 positivity level at nearly 14%
At-home rapid COVID-19 test kits have been hard
Doctor: Educate yourself on types of COVID-19 test kits
Didn’t find what you were looking for?