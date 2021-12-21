What will the roads look like?

Despite rising gas prices, driving continues to be the preferred mode of travel, with more than 100 million drivers nationwide predicted to hit the roads from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, nearing a high of 2019, when 108 million motorists got behind the wheel, according to the AAA.

Prices for regular gas in the state shot up to roughly $3.50 Tuesday, a $1.21 jump since last year, according to AAA.

The worst traffic in the region will be on Monday, with congestion anticipated to spike 358% on the Long Island Expressway and the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, according to AAA Northeast spokesperson Robert Sinclair Jr., who cited data from transportation analytics firm INRIX.

"There is still tremendous pent-up demand for people to travel despite the surge of the omicron variant of COVID," Sinclair said.

He urged motorists to drive safely, as 20,160 people died in car crashes nationally in the first half of this year, an 18% rise since the same period last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.