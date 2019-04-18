TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

Nassau bus, nonmonthly LIRR ticket fares to rise Easter Sunday

Daily LIRR ticket buyers will pay between 25 cents to $1.25 more for one way, while weekly tickets will go up by as much as $4.50. And NICE Bus fares go up because of MetroCard increases.

Long Island Rail Road conductor Anthony Massa punches

Long Island Rail Road conductor Anthony Massa punches tickets on an eastbound train on the Babylon branch earlier this year. LIRR monthly ticket-holders won't see the MTA fare increase until they buy their May passes. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

Tens of thousands of Long Island train and bus riders will pay more to get around starting this Sunday, as the MTA’s latest fare increase takes effect.

Although monthly Long Island Rail Road ticket holders won’t see the increase until they buy their May passes, starting on Easter Sunday daily ticket buyers will pay between 25 cents to $1.25 more for a one-way ticket. Weekly tickets will go up by as much as $4.50, and Ten-Trip tickets will rise by as much as $12.50.

And, because the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, accepts the MetroCard, Nassau bus riders will also feel the pinch from the cost of a 30-day unlimited ride MetroCard rising from $121 to $127, and from weekly cards increasing from $32 to $33. The fare change will also do away with the purchasing bonus that adds cash value for riders who put $5.50 or more on their MetroCard.

Allison Blanchette, executive director of Long Island Streets, a nonprofit organization that advocates for transportation alternatives, said the MetroCard rise could land particularly hard on low-income Nassau bus riders, for whom an extra $6 a month could represent one less meal. Blanchette said the increase also hurts efforts to encourage Long Islanders to get out of their cars and use public transit.

“Unfortunately, Long Island Bus riders are at the mercy of New York City’s subways and their failure to provide proper revenue sources,” Blanchette said. “It has ripple effects out here. And I feel like nobody’s gone to bat for the bus riders here.”

Headshot

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Liddle Bites Play Cafe in Long Beach features Best places on LI for toddlers and preschoolers
Centre Island is proposing restrictions on helicopter traffic Village proposes law prohibiting helicopter use
A settlement had allowed Sand Land to continue Town, groups seek to overturn settlement
Uber driver Danyal Cheema DA: Uber driver pleads guilty in death of 'car surfer'
Suffolk County Community College trustees requested a $250 SCCC trustees want tuition hike for some students
NYPD detectives walk Marc Lamparello, center, to a NYPD: Man with gas cans at St. Pat's booked flight