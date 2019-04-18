Tens of thousands of Long Island train and bus riders will pay more to get around starting this Sunday, as the MTA’s latest fare increase takes effect.

Although monthly Long Island Rail Road ticket holders won’t see the increase until they buy their May passes, starting on Easter Sunday daily ticket buyers will pay between 25 cents to $1.25 more for a one-way ticket. Weekly tickets will go up by as much as $4.50, and Ten-Trip tickets will rise by as much as $12.50.

And, because the Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE Bus, accepts the MetroCard, Nassau bus riders will also feel the pinch from the cost of a 30-day unlimited ride MetroCard rising from $121 to $127, and from weekly cards increasing from $32 to $33. The fare change will also do away with the purchasing bonus that adds cash value for riders who put $5.50 or more on their MetroCard.

Allison Blanchette, executive director of Long Island Streets, a nonprofit organization that advocates for transportation alternatives, said the MetroCard rise could land particularly hard on low-income Nassau bus riders, for whom an extra $6 a month could represent one less meal. Blanchette said the increase also hurts efforts to encourage Long Islanders to get out of their cars and use public transit.

“Unfortunately, Long Island Bus riders are at the mercy of New York City’s subways and their failure to provide proper revenue sources,” Blanchette said. “It has ripple effects out here. And I feel like nobody’s gone to bat for the bus riders here.”