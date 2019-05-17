TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

NY Times cites sources that feds are investigating LIRR overtime records

The report, which cited three sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, suggests that the U.S. Attorney's Office is the latest government agency to probe the alarmingly high rate of overtime paid by the MTA, particularly to LIRR workers.

A Long Island Rail Road train at Hicksville.

A Long Island Rail Road train at Hicksville. The U.S. Attorney's Office is the latest government agency to probe the alarmingly high rate of overtime paid by the MTA, particularly to LIRR workers, according to a newspaper report. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed pay records for a retired Long Island Rail Road worker who earned more money than anyone else at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority last year, as well as the records of more than a dozen other MTA employees, The  New York Times reported Friday.

The report, which cited three sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, suggests that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is the latest government agency to probe the alarmingly high rate of overtime paid by the MTA, particularly to LIRR workers.

The issue gained attention following an Empire Center for Public Policy report last month detailing the authority’s payroll in 2018. The report revealed that six of the top ten earners at the MTA last year were LIRR laborers, whose senior status allowed them to significantly increase their take-home pay by piling on overtime. The MTA’s highest-paid employee last year, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo, made $344,147 in overtime on top of his base salary of $117,499, according to the report.

According to the Times report, prosecutors have subpoenaed the MTA for Caputo’s pay records and those of several other LIRR and New York City Transit workers.

The MTA declined to comment on Friday. LIRR union leader Anthony Simon, and bus and subways union leader John Samuelsen both said they have no direct knowledge of a federal investigation.

“I have, and our members have said all along we do not and will never condone bad behavior,” Simon said on Friday. “Our men and woman do a great job everyday, and I will support them and thank them for the amazing work they do.  We will continue to do our jobs and do them well.”

The MTA, its inspector general Barry Kluger, and the Queens District Attorney’s Office are all also looking into the potential for overtime abuse at the MTA.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office-Southern District of New York would not comment Friday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jeffrey Ratner, a beloved educator in the Jericho Beloved educator in Jericho schools dies at 71
Martha Harris in 2014. Martha Harris, librarian and teacher, dies at 94
Temperatures are expected to reach near 68 degrees, Forecast: Light rain falling at Bethpage Black
Ashley Massaro attends the "Big Event" at the Former WWE star Ashley Massaro, of LI, dies at 39
Benjamin Tanguay, 7, and his twin sister Hailey, 7 best LI playgrounds worth the drive
The Suffolk Police Marine Bureau was called to Cops: Hovercraft rescues boaters in shallow water
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search