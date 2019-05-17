Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed pay records for a retired Long Island Rail Road worker who earned more money than anyone else at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority last year, as well as the records of more than a dozen other MTA employees, The New York Times reported Friday.

The report, which cited three sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, suggests that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is the latest government agency to probe the alarmingly high rate of overtime paid by the MTA, particularly to LIRR workers.

The issue gained attention following an Empire Center for Public Policy report last month detailing the authority’s payroll in 2018. The report revealed that six of the top ten earners at the MTA last year were LIRR laborers, whose senior status allowed them to significantly increase their take-home pay by piling on overtime. The MTA’s highest-paid employee last year, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo, made $344,147 in overtime on top of his base salary of $117,499, according to the report.

According to the Times report, prosecutors have subpoenaed the MTA for Caputo’s pay records and those of several other LIRR and New York City Transit workers.

The MTA declined to comment on Friday. LIRR union leader Anthony Simon, and bus and subways union leader John Samuelsen both said they have no direct knowledge of a federal investigation.

“I have, and our members have said all along we do not and will never condone bad behavior,” Simon said on Friday. “Our men and woman do a great job everyday, and I will support them and thank them for the amazing work they do. We will continue to do our jobs and do them well.”

The MTA, its inspector general Barry Kluger, and the Queens District Attorney’s Office are all also looking into the potential for overtime abuse at the MTA.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office-Southern District of New York would not comment Friday.