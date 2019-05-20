The chief executive of the firm behind several of the recent blunders in the installation of federally required crash prevention technology on the Long Island Rail Road has assured MTA leaders that his company will do “whatever it takes” to complete the project on time, Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Patrick Foye said.

Addressing members of the MTA Board’s Railroad Committee during a Manhattan meeting Monday morning, Foye said he and other members of the MTA’s leadership team met with Siemens Mobility Inc. chief executive officer Joe Kaeser on Friday and “made it crystal clear” that his company’s recent performance on the MTA’s positive train control installation project has been unacceptable “and that Siemens was putting its company’s future business with the MTA at great risk.”

Foye said Kaeser gave him and the other MTA representatives his “full commitment” that the project would be completed by the federal government’s December 2020 deadline.

“This was not an assurance. This was a full commitment by Siemens to do whatever it takes,” said Foye, who noted that Siemens officials accepted “full responsibility” for recent failures in the project “and do not seek to shift the blame.”

Siemens spokeswoman Kara Evanko confirmed in a statement that Kaeser "met with MTA leadership last week to express our unwavering commitment to supporting MTA’s planned schedule for revenue service demonstration and PTC certification."

"We will continue to work closely with the railroads to contribute to their success," Evanko added.

The $1 billion effort to install positive train control, or PTC, throughout the LIRR and Metro-North has been marred by complications and delays on the part of its hired contractor, a joint venture of Siemens and Bombardier Transportation.

In the most recent hiccup, the contractor, while in the process of addressing a calibration error that resulted in the recall of about 1,000 "undercar scanner antennas" needed for PTC, realized it had made another mistake in how it was installing a related electrical component — soldering them onto circuit boards rather than bolting them, as specified by the manufacturer. The mistake required making additional repairs to the recalled antennas.

Get the Newsday Morning Update newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The original recall stemmed from the discovery that equipment used to test the antennas had not been calibrated in three years. Siemens officials said they also found out that the employee responsible for tuning one of the components of the recalled devices was only following proper protocols when he knew he was being observed during quality control audits.

MTA officials last month demanded that Kaeser appear and answer questions about problems and offer assurances about the project. MTA officials said they would consider excluding Siemens from future consideration for MTA contracts if Kaeser did not show.

MTA officials said the contractor has taken several steps to address its recent problems, including through “several leadership changes” and a reorganization of the project team, and by bringing in a third-party monitor to review its work at the contractor’s cost.

“While commitments are easy, following through is hard, and we will make sure that we hold Siemens, Bombardier and the consortium’s feet to the fire on behalf of our customers,” Foye said.

PTC works by having the antennas on trains communicate with radio transponders installed along tracks to automatically slow down or stop a train that goes too fast or violates a signal.

Under the U.S. Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008, which stemmed from a Chatsworth, California, commuter train crash that killed 25 people, railroads were required to have PTC in place by the end of 2015. When it became apparent that most railroads could not meet the deadline, federal lawmakers agreed to push it to 2018. Having encountered various delays, the LIRR last year sought and was granted another extension until 2020 to complete the project. Missing the deadline could result in fines as high as $27,904 a day.

The MTA’s monthly committee meetings Monday are also expected to include developments in the agency’s efforts to address alarmingly high overtime rates.

The committee meetings, taking place at the MTA's Manhattan headquarters, are the first since news broke of several parallel investigations into potential overtime abuse at the MTA. The MTA inspector general, the Queens district attorney, and the U.S. Attorney Office’s Southern District are looking into the matter.

The investigations come on the heels of a report by the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative, nonprofit think tank, that revealed six of the Top 10 earners at the MTA last year were LIRR laborers whose senior status allowed them to significantly increase their take-home pay by piling on overtime.

The MTA’s highest-paid employee last year, LIRR chief measurement officer Thomas Caputo, made $344,147 in overtime on top of his base salary of $117,499, according to the report.

The MTA’s finance committee is expected to discuss the issue at its meeting Monday afternoon. The committee is headed by Lawrence Schwartz, a representative of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has pushed for yet another investigation into overtime — this one to be led by a contracted former prosecutor.