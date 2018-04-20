Cops: Report of possible bomb threat at MacArthur

Suffolk County police confirmed they are investigating a report of a possible bomb threat at Long Island MacArthur Airport that involved two West Palm Beach flights.

The SCPD Emergency Service Section Bomb Squad is screening two planes, an inbound and outbound plane, and luggage from the outbound plane.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are working closely with the Town of Islip, the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigations to further investigate the threat,” a police statement said.

Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight were ordered off the plane before it departed early Friday evening, a passenger on the flight said.

The flight, which had been destined for West Palm Beach, Florida, was due to take off at about 4:55 p.m., said Brian Glogower, 51, of Dix Hills.

“They took everybody off the plane, they are taking all the bags off the plane,” Glogower said.

Glogower said he also saw police dogs go on the plane.

A Frontier Airlines spokesman, by email, said the airline is working with local authorities and provided no other details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.