Patrick Foye, a Port Washington resident who has led the Metropolitan Transportation Authority since 2019, is stepping down from the position and will be replaced by the agency’s first female leader, sources said.

Sarah Feinberg, who has served as interim president of New York City Transit since February 2020, has been tapped to replace Foye as chairperson of the MTA, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

In addition, the agency’s infrastructure chief, Janno Lieber, is slated to take over as MTA chief executive officer, according to the sources. The jobs of chairperson and chief executive officer would be split, after being consolidated during Foye’s tenure.

Foye moves to the Empire State Development Corp. as its new president and chief executive officer, the sources said.

The new roles for Lieber, Feinberg and Foye are pending confirmation by the State Senate and the 21-member MTA Board.

After holding various positions under President Barack Obama’s administration — including as head of the Federal Railroad Administration — Feinberg joined the MTA under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s recommendation in 2019. In February 2020, she was tapped to head the MTA’s buses and subways after the departure of former New York City Transit president Andy Byford.

In the role, Feinberg headed the authority’s bus and subway division through the COVID-19 pandemic, and was key in the unprecedented move to shutter the subways during overnight hours for intensified cleaning and disinfecting efforts. In recent months, she’s led the call for stepped-up enforcement of the subway system by the NYPD following a string of crimes targeting riders and subway workers.

Lieber came to the MTA in 2017 as chief development officer, and has been credited with streamlining several megaprojects that had been stalled for years, including the Long Island Rail Road’s $11.1 billion East Side Access link to Grand Central Terminal, and the $2.6 billion effort to construct a Third Track along the LIRR’s Main Line through Nassau County. Both projects are scheduled for completion next year.

Kevin Law, the Suffolk County representative on the MTA Board, said he talked to Feinberg, Lieber and Foye on Tuesday, and was excited about the changes. He said Feinberg "understands the importance" of the LIRR to the region, and that Lieber saw to it that several major infrastructure projects benefiting Long Island residents "finally" got done.

Law also welcomed the appointment of Foye to the head of the ESDC, noting that it could help boost several proposed development projects on Long Island. Foye replaces Eric Gertler, who had been president and CEO since September 2019.

"Pat did a really great job at the MTA, especially during the pandemic," said Law, adding that Foye led the effort to secure $14.5 billion in federal stimulus funding to keep the MTA afloat amid plummeting ridership and revenue losses.

A daily commuter on the LIRR’s Port Washington line, Foye joined the MTA as president in 2017 after a stint as executive director of the Port Authority. In 2019, he was named MTA chairman and CEO.

In the roles, Foye has headed efforts to address the alarmingly high rate of overtime among some LIRR workers, and to modernize the railroad system following years of reliability problems.