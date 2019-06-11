TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Transportation

LIRR: 2 branches delayed after gas leak in New Cassel

By John Valenti
A gas leak near the Long Island Rail Road tracks in New Cassel is delaying trains on the Huntington-Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches on Tuesday morning, the railroad said.

Riders should expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes, the LIRR said.

Earlier, service was suspended for all Ronkonkoma Branch trains and for Huntington-Port Jefferson Branch trains east of Mineola for about half an hour, the railroad said.

The incident began when a contractor breached a gas line near the intersection of Siegel Street and Railroad Avenue east of the Westbury station at 8:26 a.m., Nassau County police said.

PSEG crews were responding to the scene but had no timetable on when the situation might be resolved, police said. LIRR personnel, police and fire departments have also arrived on the scene, the railroad said.

It was not immediately clear how many trains were affected by the situation.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

