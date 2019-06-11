A gas leak near the Long Island Rail Road tracks in New Cassel is delaying trains on the Huntington-Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches on Tuesday morning, the railroad said.

Riders should expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes, the LIRR said.

Earlier, service was suspended for all Ronkonkoma Branch trains and for Huntington-Port Jefferson Branch trains east of Mineola for about half an hour, the railroad said.

The incident began when a contractor breached a gas line near the intersection of Siegel Street and Railroad Avenue east of the Westbury station at 8:26 a.m., Nassau County police said.

PSEG crews were responding to the scene but had no timetable on when the situation might be resolved, police said. LIRR personnel, police and fire departments have also arrived on the scene, the railroad said.

It was not immediately clear how many trains were affected by the situation.