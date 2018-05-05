Gas prices on Long Island are coming within a penny of paying $3 a gallon at the pump — a price not reached since mid-July 2015, according to AAA officials Saturday.

Nassau and Suffolk motorists are paying an average $2.99 per gallon, the third day in a row that gas prices have teetered around the $3 gallon mark, officials said. One gas station in Syosset was selling regular gas for $3.03 a gallon on Saturday.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.97 on Monday, 42 cents more than a year ago and the highest since 2015, according to AAA.

Nationwide, gas prices recently hit their highest levels since November 2014. As of Monday, the national average was $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, compared with $2.38 a year ago, AAA said.

Forty percent of motorists surveyed last month said they would drive less and curb their spending, especially on big ticket items, once gas reaches $3 per gallon, according to AAA.

New York City and White Plains are already over the $3-a-gallon threshold, officials said.

New London, Bridgeport and Lower Fairfield County in Connecticut are other parts of the tristate area at or above the $3 per gallon average, AAA said.