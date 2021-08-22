TODAY'S PAPER
Henri causes cancellations at airports; eastbound LIRR service suspended

Long Island Rail Road workers try to free

Long Island Rail Road workers try to free a downed track crossing blocking William Floyd Parkway in Shirley as Tropical Storm Henri drops rain across Long Island on Sunday. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Alfonso A. Castillo and Michael O'Keeffe alfonso.castillo@newsday.com, michael.okeeffe@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Despite largely sparing rail and bus systems, Tropical Storm Henri caused major headaches for airline travelers, especially those flying out of Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Area airports saw several cancellations caused by the storm. At MacArthur, 15 departing flights had been canceled by around 1 p.m., or about 93% of the airport’s departures, according to website flightaware.com, which tracks flight cancellations.

Twenty-three percent of flights at LaGuardia Airport were canceled Sunday, according to Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton, while 11% were canceled at JFK International Airport, and 22% of flights at Newark International Airport also were suspended.

Cotton said additional cancellations and delays were anticipated, depending on rainfall and wind later in the day.

"This storm is having significant impact on flight activity," Cotton said during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Sunday morning press briefing.

The good news, Cotton said, is that the New York City airports are not expected to experience major flooding thanks to barriers constructed after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

"Travelers should be sure to check with their airlines in terms of the current status of their flights," Cotton said.

Long Island Rail Road service remained suspended east of Patchogue and of Ronkonkoma. The railroad said service "won't resume until we have checked our infrastructure and determined it's safe to do so."

Service remained "on or close" to schedule on the LIRR’s other branches, but for the Port Washington branch, which was undergoing planned track work.

The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, said, as of noon, its buses "continue to run on time without any cancellations." Suffolk County Transit bus service is suspended all day Sunday.

511NY, a state service that reports on traffic issues, reported various incidents throughout Long Island’s roadways, including flooding on the eastbound Northern State Parkway that caused one lane to be closed near exit 41. A disabled vehicle on the northbound Sagtikos State Parkway blocked the entrance ramp at exit S2.

