The Hicksville parking garage will close for repairs beginning Sept. 12, Town of Oyster Bay officials announced Tuesday.

The town will provide additional temporary parking at the former Hicksville Sears store and run shuttle buses during the morning and afternoon rush while the garage is closed, officials said in a news release.

Town officials said the garage would reopen before the end of the year but did not offer a more precise timeline.

The garage has been plagued with problems since shortly after it opened in 2011, including cracked ceilings, concrete falling onto cars and leaks.

A previous plan to close the 1,441-space garage for 90 days from early July to early October was abandoned after the town board rejected contractors’ repair bids as too high. The board on July 24 approved a $13.9 million bid for the repair work — $1.6 million below the previous low bid.

The garage cost about $65 million to build, including the cost of demolishing an older garage at the site. Last year the town installed metal posts called screw jacks to help support the ceilings on two lower levels.

Town officials last year sued Freeport-based Peter Scalamandre & Sons Inc. and Mineola-based Sidney B. Bowne & Son LLP for their work on the garage. At the time, the companies defended their work. The company Sidney B. Bowne has sold its assets since the lawsuit was filed and town officials have said they are seeking damages from the company's insurer.