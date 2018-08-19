Democratic Suffolk Comptroller candidate Jay Schneiderman is moving to create the “Protect the Taxpayers” party line on the November ballot as he seeks to unseat incumbent Republican John Kennedy.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone sent an email to supporters asking for help collecting 1,500 valid signatures by Aug. 21.

Schneiderman, the Southampton Town Supervisor, initially hesitated to greenlight the effort because it won't result in a separate ballot line, but only result in an icon next to his name. But Schneiderman said last week he decided to move forward because it “will help with reaching out to voters with my message and record” of holding the line on general fund property taxes.

Kennedy, who has the Conservative, Independence and Reform lines, didn't return calls for comment. Schneiderman also has the Working Families and Women’s Equality lines.

Jon Kaiman, a Bellone deputy county executive who also serves as Bellone’s political adviser, sent an email to Bellone supporters earlier this month to collect signatures, in partnership with the county Democratic Party.

“Both of these points of organization and authority are on the same page when it comes to this countywide race. All sides are rowing in the same direction,” Kaiman said in an interview.

Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer said volunteers would work to collect signatures. But he said the Democratic primary for county Surrogate's judge, in which Republican Tara Scully and Democrat Theresa Whelan are facing off, would take precedence. Bellone backs Scully while Schaffer supports Whelan.

Schaffer said party volunteers, “when they’re free from working on the Theresa Whelan primary, they would help with this Jay Schneiderman petition effort.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

David M. Schwartz