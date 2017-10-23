A JetBlue plane made an emergency landing safely at Kennedy Airport Monday night after the crew reported a bird strike shortly after taking off from Boston’s Logan International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Flight 877, an Airbus 320 aircraft bound for Las Vegas, landed just before 7:30 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online flight data tracker.
The plane had...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.