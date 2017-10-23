Subscribe
    Transportation

    JetBlue plane, hit by birds, lands safely at JFK

    By ellen.yan@newsday.com

    A JetBlue plane made an emergency landing safely at Kennedy Airport Monday night after the crew reported a bird strike shortly after taking off from Boston’s Logan International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    Flight 877, an Airbus 320 aircraft bound for Las Vegas, landed just before 7:30 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online flight data tracker.

    The plane had...

