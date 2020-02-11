John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to receive a $3.8 billion terminal upgrade after an agreement was reached to add 16 new gates and 500,000 square-feet while also consolidating Delta Airlines to one terminal, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Cuomo said in a statement that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reached an agreement with officials from Delta and JFK International Air Terminal, the operator of Terminal 4, to expand and renovate the terminal while also improving ticketing areas, security check points, baggage claim and arrival areas.

The agreement, which is subject to the approval of the Port Authority's board, would also finalize a lease amendment with JFK International Air Terminal officials, the operator of Terminal 4 since 1997, Cuomo said, to carry out the expansion and renovation of Terminal 4. The project will be financed by JFK International Air Terminal, authorities said.

“The Terminal 4 expansion will be another milestone in the transformation of JFK Airport, with upgrades that will give passengers the world-class experience they expect when flying to New York,” Cuomo said in the statement.

He announced in October 2018 a commitment to build two terminal complexes on the airport’s north and south sides, a $13 billion initiative, officials said.

Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said in a statement: “This project will advance the agency’s mission to keep the region moving and its commitment to provide a best-in-class experience to all travelers and visitors to the metropolitan region.”

The 16-gate expansion will replace 11 gates currently used by Delta at Terminal 2, which was built in 1962, and will be demolished, officials said. The project also will include expanded seating areas and new restrooms.

Delta offers more than 240 daily departures from JFK to almost 100 destinations in more than 30 countries, official said. The expansion at Terminal 4 with Delta’s consolidation is expected to be completed by 2023, officials said.