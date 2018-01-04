TODAY'S PAPER
Snow grounds thousands of flights in NY region

Long Island MacArthur Airport was expected to be reopen at midnight, with the first flight expected at 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Front-loaders clear snow from the area around Gates

Front-loaders clear snow from the area around Gates C and D outside Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in New York. All flights were suspended temporarily at JFK and LaGuardia airports due to wind and whiteout conditions.

By Michael O’Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
The massive snowstorm that hit the Northeast caused chaos for travelers as thousands of flights in the New York region were canceled.

“Two-thirds of all flights at Port Authority airports are canceled,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a release Thursday morning, referring to LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports. “Airline passengers are strongly urged to call their carrier before going to airports today or later this week and also should not go to the airports unless they have a reservation.”

More than 2,300 flights to or from LaGuardia, JFK and Newark were canceled, according to FlightAware.

LaGuardia lifted flight suspensions Thursday evening and Kennedy flights are expected to resume by 7 a.m. Friday, the Port Authority said in a tweet. At Newark, flights were still suspended as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the authority said.

Long Island MacArthur Airport, meanwhile, announced at 5:45 a.m. Thursday that its major carriers — American, Frontier and Southwest — canceled outbound flights as a result of the storm. The airport shut down at 11:30 a.m. due to the inclement weather, but it was expected to reopen at midnight, with the first flight expected to arrive at 10:25 a.m. Friday, said Shelley LaRose-Arken, MacArthur’s aviation commissioner.

“We are in whiteout conditions, similar to the roadways so it’s difficult to get equipment out there to remove the snow,” LaRose-Arken said during the storm. “Right now all our airline flights are canceled until tomorrow.”

Officials there kept roughly 50 employees working to clear public roadways and access points, as well as the airfield.

“The problem is the wind,” LaRose-Arken said. “We’re getting wind gusts [of] 44 miles per hour. And visibility . . . it’s difficult for our snow teams to even get out there . . . It’s blowing so hard that it’s just blowing back on the runway.”

The snow and high winds forced dozens of New York-bound flights to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles International and other airports.

The Port Authority said it would distribute cots, water and blankets to some stranded passengers. A spokesman for American Airlines said the company did not anticipate having many stranded travelers at New York-area airports because it canceled most of its flights on Wednesday.

Kennedy Airport officials, meanwhile, said AirTrain service was partially restored by Thursday afternoon.

