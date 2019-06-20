Federal Aviation Administration officials said they will postpone the implementation of changes to two flight patterns intended to reduce air traffic noise over Long Island from flights going in and out of Kennedy Airport.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) had announced the new regulations, which would require planes to fly at higher elevations over Long Island residential communities, at a news conference Monday morning.

An FAA statement late Tuesday said the regulations “require additional internal evaluation,” and that it will meet with stakeholders before any action is taken. A representative said the FAA would not comment beyond its official statement.

Suozzi called the FAA a “broken bureaucracy” for “refusing to implement changes.”

“The FAA must expedite their review and implement these already agreed-upon procedures immediately,” Suozzi said in a statement Wednesday.

The first of the regulations created by local air traffic controllers and FAA agents require that all planes west of Deer Park fly at an elevation of at least 4,000 feet. The second requires that planes flying 15 miles or more from JFK remain at at least 3,000 feet in elevation when runway 22R is not in use. Both regulations would be in place 24 hours a day.

Constituents from Suozzi’s 3rd Congressional District say they have long felt the effects of living near a busy international airport.

“If you are under that flight path, you are bombarded day in and day out,” Elaine Miller of Malverne said Monday about the sound from low-flying aircraft.