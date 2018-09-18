Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandTransportation

Lawmaker: Survey shows unsatisfied LIRR commuters

At a news conference at the Long Beach Long Island Rail Road Station on Tuesday, Sen. Todd Kaminsky discussed the results of a survey his office conducted of LIRR riders that showed riders' dissatisfaction. (Credit: Newsday / Alfonso Castillo)

By Alfonso A. Castillo
A state lawmaker's survey of Long Island Rail Road riders found that, in contrast to the LIRR's own polling, the vast majority of commuters are not satisfied with the service they've been getting. 

At a Long Beach LIRR station news conference Tuesday, Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) discussed the results of the survey recently conducted by his office of more than 560 railroad customers, most of them interviewed at stations in his district.

Just 18 percent of respondents reported being satisfied with LIRR service — far less than the 77 percent that the railroad reported being satisfied in its last survey, released in March. That survey included the responses of more than 13,000 riders. 

"It's laughable to commuters that three out of every four people say, 'My ride is great. I like taking the railroad.' That's impossible," said Kaminsky, who believes his survey offered a more accurate accounting of LIRR riders' recent frustrations. 

An LIRR spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Kaminsky's survey asked seven questions, including  about train timeliness, communications from the LIRR, the condition of trains and of Penn Station, and about value for their fare. 

On a 1 to 10 scale, the railroad received average scores of 6 or lower in five out of the seven questions, and did not average more than 7 on any question. 

"This is clearly a failing report card," Kaminsky said. 

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

