TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR opens lactation pod at Atlantic Avenue station in Brooklyn

The LIRR opened its second private space for nursing mothers at its Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, officials announced Monday. The enclosed area, called a lactation suite, features two benches, a fold-down table and an electrical outlet for a breast pump. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

The LIRR opened its second private space for nursing mothers at its Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, officials announced Monday.

The enclosed area, called a lactation suite, features two benches, a fold-down table and an electrical outlet for a breast pump, LIRR officials said in a statement. The space is also compliant with federal disability laws and offers dual grab bars and a large turning radius for moms using wheelchairs, officials said.

Mothers who want to access the space must contact an agent at the ticket window between 6:10 a.m. and 9:50 p.m. The agent will then open the lactation pod using a key pad, officials said. If a mother requires a changing station, an agent will point her to a restroom, officials said.

In July, the LIRR announced its first lactation pod inside its Penn Station waiting rooms.

LIRR officials said they installed the pod at Penn Station at the suggestion of state Assembs. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) and Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows).

"The newest lactation pod at Atlantic Terminal will be a terrific resource for commuting mothers to care for their infants on the go," Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

Christine Serdjenian Yearwood, founder and CEO of Up-Stand, an advocacy group for pregnant women and families, said in a release that studies show "inaccessible transit imposes health and financial costs on pregnant women and parents with young children." She said "It is important, especially for a commuter rail, to provide an environment that meets the breast/bottle-feeding and pumping needs of its riders."

LIRR president Phillip Eng called the pod  "a great addition for nursing moms who start or end their trips through Brooklyn or need to make connections to other parts of the city and Long Island.”

The lactation pods at both the Atlantic and Penn Station terminals are designed and manufactured by Mamava of Burlington, Vermont, officials said. About 445 visitors have used the lactation pod at Penn Station since it opened in August.

Such pods are already in use across the country at some airports, Amtrak stations, athletic facilities, universities and municipal facilities such as libraries, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

New York State Attorney General Letitia James in Probe launched into NYPD enforcement of subway fare evasion
Moustafa Kassem of Bethpage. Bethpage man detained in Egypt since 2013 dies
Suffolk Police respond to a report of a Cops probe connection between 2 gas station robberies
Ally Fitzgerald won her match at the Eastern Ally Fitzgerald continues to amaze in male-dominated wrestling
Nassau County Detectives Association President John Wighaus at Nassau legislative panels OK contract with detectives
DMV offices across Long Island have been inundated DMV service outage adds to already frustrating waits
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search