Airline terminal change-up at LaGuardia goes off smoothly

The move aids in the $8 billion, multi-year renovation underway at the aging airport, used by tens of millions of travelers every year.

Travellers depart Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Sunshine

By Jesse Coburn  jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
The relocation of six airlines to different terminals at LaGuardia Airport overnight Friday caused few disruptions for travelers Saturday morning, even as the first snow of the season began falling at the airport.

The move — designed to facilitate the aging airport’s $8 billion, multiyear renovation — did not trigger more traffic or confusion than usual Saturday morning, even as passengers of Delta, JetBlue and other airlines had to navigate to new departure terminals.

“I didn’t have any problem with it,” said Chuck Runnion, 54, who was waiting for a JetBlue flight back to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“I was well-informed. I even told the taxi driver where to go,” he said.

Flightaware.com, which tracks airport service, reported 43 canceled flights and 73 delays late Saturday morning at LaGuardia, which handled nearly 30 million passengers last year.

The National Weather Service anticipated as much as 5 inches of snow would fall in New York City on Saturday.

To prepare for the terminal relocation, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released 1,600 radio advertisements and 70,000 brochures, among other measures, authority spokeswoman Alana Calmi said Friday.

The relocation began late Friday night, with airplanes taxiing past each other to their new terminals and workers uncovering new directional signage in and around the airport, Calmi said.

Whether the relocation will cause greater headaches during the business week remains to be seen.

The Port Authority “has a strong operational readiness plan in place and expects a smooth transition throughout the weekend and into Monday,” Calmi said.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

