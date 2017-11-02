There will be lane closures on two areas of the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County, one beginning Thursday and one starting Friday, officials said.

Beginning Thursday, motorists should expect full overnight closures in one direction at the Old Nichols Road bridge, Exit 58, in Islandia, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Maintenance on the bridge will continue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday nights, DOT said.

After the eastbound lanes are finished, work will switch to the westbound lanes with the same work schedule, DOT said.

Traffic will be diverted to the service road and will re-enter at the next available entrance ramp, DOT said.

The closures are expected to last several weeks, DOT said.

In Medford, motorists should expect westbound lane closures on the expressway at the Bellport Avenue bridge between Exits 65 and 66 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, DOT said.

The westbound right and center lanes will be closed; the left lane and the service road will remain open during this time.

There will also be times when northbound Bellport Avenue will be closed. During those periods, traffic will be alternating in the southbound lane with the direction of the flag persons on site.

That repair work should finish Monday about 5 a.m., DOT said.