The Long Island Expressway will shut some lanes in both Nassau and Suffolk during the week of Aug. 13, part of a $6.9 million project to re-stripe lanes on it and 13 other local state roads, the state transportation department said on Friday.

In Suffolk, the 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. closures are scheduled for the towns of Huntington, Smithtown, Islip, Brookhaven and Riverhead, the agency said in a statement. In Nassau, the closures will take place in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay.

Eastbound HOV and left lanes from Little Neck Parkway at Exit 32 and Suffolk County Route 73/Old Country Road at Exit 73 will be closed on weekday nights except for Friday, the Department of transportation department said.

Westbound HOV and left lanes will be closed between Suffolk County Route 4/Commack Road at Exit 52 and Sunnyside Boulevard at Exit 46 on Thursday

On Friday, the left and center westbound lanes will be closed between Exit 73 and State Route 112 at Exit 64, the department said.

Variable message signs will keep drivers informed, and they should "drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag personnel for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew," the transportation department said.

Although the work should be finished this autumn, poor weather might cause delays.