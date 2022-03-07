A truck fire closed a portion of the westbound Long Island Expressway on the Hicksville-Jericho border Monday, Nassau County police and the State DOT are reporting.

The NYSDOT 511NY website said the vehicle fire at Exit 41N, Route 106-107, forced the lane closures at about 10:50 a.m. and at the time, said only the HOV lane was open in the area. As of noon, only the right lane remain closed.

Video from the 511NY traffic cameras showed a tractor trailer car carrier, its cab ablaze, on the right hand shoulder of the road.

Those cameras also showeed traffic backed up east of the scene for at least a mile.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.