Long IslandTransportation

Truck fire closes westbound Long Island Expressway lane at Exit 41N, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A truck fire closed a portion of the westbound Long Island Expressway on the Hicksville-Jericho border Monday, Nassau County police and the State DOT are reporting.

The NYSDOT 511NY website said the vehicle fire at Exit 41N, Route 106-107, forced the lane closures at about 10:50 a.m. and at the time, said only the HOV lane was open in the area. As of noon, only the right lane remain closed.

Video from the 511NY traffic cameras showed a tractor trailer car carrier, its cab ablaze, on the right hand shoulder of the road.

Those cameras also showeed traffic backed up east of the scene for at least a mile.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

