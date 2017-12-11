TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Third-track expansion contract advances to full MTA board

The $1.8 billion design-and-build contract with 3rd Track Constructors is expected to pass Wednesday.



The project would build 9.8 miles of a third track on the LIRR Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville. Above, the Main Line's Merillon Avenue station in Garden City. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
The Long Island Rail Road’s third-track project took a major step forward Monday as the MTA’s LIRR committee approved a $1.8 billion contract to build the Main Line expansion.

Monday’s approval advanced the pact to the full Metropolitan Transportation Authority board for a vote Wednesday, and it is expected to pass. LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski described the extra track as a “milestone...

Vin covers transportation, a beat he first started covering for The Staten Island Advance in 2014. He's a graduate of Stony Brook University's School of Journalism.

