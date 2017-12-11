Third-track expansion contract advances to full MTA board
The $1.8 billion design-and-build contract with 3rd Track Constructors is expected to pass Wednesday.
The Long Island Rail Road’s third-track project took a major step forward Monday as the MTA’s LIRR committee approved a $1.8 billion contract to build the Main Line expansion.
Monday’s approval advanced the pact to the full Metropolitan Transportation Authority board for a vote Wednesday, and it is expected to pass. LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski described the extra track as a “milestone...
