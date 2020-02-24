More delays expected for Amtrak's train safety fix on LIRR tracks
A delayed fix from Amtrak to a problem preventing mandated safety technology against train crashes from working with the Long Island Rail Road has been pushed back another two months, the president of the LIRR said Monday.
LIRR president Phillip Eng revealed the latest delay in implementing "positive train control," or PTC, at a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s railroad committee. He assured the committee that, despite the complications, “the railroad is on schedule” to meet a federal deadline for completing the installation of its PTC system by December. The technology prevents rail collisions by automatically slowing down or halting trains that violate stop signals.
In correspondence, earlier this month, between the respective heads of the MTA and Amtrak, news surfaced that a piece of software Amtrak needs to make its trains compatible with the LIRR’s PTC system — as required by federal law — would not be ready until May of 2021, five months after the federal deadline for implementation.
Eng revealed on Monday that Amtrak has since “modified that to July 2021.”
“We are going to be meeting with them to try to accelerate that date,” said Eng, who emphasized that the compatibility issue is isolated to Amtrak trains operating through the LIRR’s Harold Interlocking in Long Island City, Queens. “Our trains will not be affected. Our customers will not be affected.”
However, if Amtrak does operate trains through the LIRR’s territory without PTC functionality after December, both agencies could be considered in violation of federal law and face steep fines.
Amtrak has proposed a temporary solution that would allow both railroads to comply with the deadline. An Amtrak spokeswoman said Friday that the mitigation plan would “involve both, changes to the wayside design as well as changes in operating procedures in the event LIRR has a signal system failure at Harold.”
MTA Chairman Patrick Foye has balked at the workaround, which he said “poses safety concerns and would negatively impact a significant number of LIRR customers.” Eng on Monday agreed that Amtrak officials will have to reconsider their proposed quick fix, but said the LIRR is “committed to working” with them.
“Amtrak needs to develop their software or a solution that affects their trains and doesn’t affect ours,” Eng added.
The railroad president said the LIRR has in recent weeks reached several major milestones in its completion of the $1 billion effort, including achieving interoperability between PTC technology in its trains inside the East River Tunnels, owned by Amtrak.
Eng said that PTC is up and running in more than 30% of the LIRR system, with “many more segments” to be added in the coming months.
PTC THROUGH THE YEARS
- 2008: Following a commuter train crash in Chatsworth, California, that killed 25 people, the federal government passes the U.S. Rail Safety Improvement Act, requiring all railroads to have positive train control technology installed by 2015.
- 2013: The MTA awards a $428 million contract to a joint venture of Bombardier Transportation/Siemens Rail Automation to design and install PTC on the LIRR and Metro-North.
- 2015: With few railroads on pace to meet the 2015 deadline, the federal government extends it to Dec. 31, 2018.
- 2018: After falling behind, MTA officials shift their focus to meeting minimum federal compliance standards, including installing all hardware, training employees and ensuring the technology is operational on a portion of its lines. The MTA meets the requirements and is granted another extension to December 2020.
- 2019: After installation mistakes, the MTA threatens to ban its PTC contractors, Siemens AG and Bombardier Transportation, from future contracts. The contractors put more resources and vow to meet the 2020 deadline, or cover the additional costs incurred by the MTA.
- 2020: The MTA learns that a compatibility issue between its PTC system and that of Amtrak may not be resolved until May 2021 — five months after the federal deadline. Both sides say they are working on a temporary solution. At a subsequent meeting, though, the LIRR president said Amtrak's fix may not be ready until July 2021.
SOURCE: Newsday research
