A delayed fix from Amtrak to a problem preventing mandated safety technology against train crashes from working with the Long Island Rail Road has been pushed back another two months, the president of the LIRR said Monday.

LIRR president Phillip Eng revealed the latest delay in implementing "positive train control," or PTC, at a Manhattan meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s railroad committee. He assured the committee that, despite the complications, “the railroad is on schedule” to meet a federal deadline for completing the installation of its PTC system by December. The technology prevents rail collisions by automatically slowing down or halting trains that violate stop signals.

In correspondence, earlier this month, between the respective heads of the MTA and Amtrak, news surfaced that a piece of software Amtrak needs to make its trains compatible with the LIRR’s PTC system — as required by federal law — would not be ready until May of 2021, five months after the federal deadline for implementation.

Eng revealed on Monday that Amtrak has since “modified that to July 2021.”

“We are going to be meeting with them to try to accelerate that date,” said Eng, who emphasized that the compatibility issue is isolated to Amtrak trains operating through the LIRR’s Harold Interlocking in Long Island City, Queens. “Our trains will not be affected. Our customers will not be affected.”

However, if Amtrak does operate trains through the LIRR’s territory without PTC functionality after December, both agencies could be considered in violation of federal law and face steep fines.

Amtrak has proposed a temporary solution that would allow both railroads to comply with the deadline. An Amtrak spokeswoman said Friday that the mitigation plan would “involve both, changes to the wayside design as well as changes in operating procedures in the event LIRR has a signal system failure at Harold.”

MTA Chairman Patrick Foye has balked at the workaround, which he said “poses safety concerns and would negatively impact a significant number of LIRR customers.” Eng on Monday agreed that Amtrak officials will have to reconsider their proposed quick fix, but said the LIRR is “committed to working” with them.

“Amtrak needs to develop their software or a solution that affects their trains and doesn’t affect ours,” Eng added.

The railroad president said the LIRR has in recent weeks reached several major milestones in its completion of the $1 billion effort, including achieving interoperability between PTC technology in its trains inside the East River Tunnels, owned by Amtrak.

Eng said that PTC is up and running in more than 30% of the LIRR system, with “many more segments” to be added in the coming months.