The four-month-long winter sequel to the Long Island Rail Road’s so-called “summer of hell” has arrived.

With a wintry mix of snow and rain in the forecast late Monday afternoon into the early evening, the LIRR began operating under a modified schedule to accommodate Amtrak’s second round of track renewal work at Penn Station through May 28.‬

During the second Amtrak rehabilitation project in less than a year, eight rush-hour LIRR trains that typically terminate or originate at Penn Station in Manhattan will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn or Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens. Two canceled trains will be combined with other trains departing within 11 minutes and serving all affected stations, according to the new LIRR schedule.

The work, starting days after a paralyzing winter snowstorm and which transit officials have deemed necessary for the safety and reliability of the 107-year-old transit hub, will focus on rebuilding elements of tracks 15 and 18, and potentially track 19 in Penn Station. The project is expected to have far less impact on riders than the summer renewal work.

Those repairs had required a 20 percent reduction in LIRR service. The winter project, much smaller in scope, will require a 5 percent reduction.

“Compared to the 2017 renewal work, the project will have less construction hours, less track work and less trains out of service,” said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman.

The LIRR will add five trains on either side of the rush hours, giving the service an actual net increase of trains running into Penn Station.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Still, the renewal project will last four months — double the length of the last round of repairs — and occur during winter months, when service is more prone to weather-related delays.

Patrick Nowakowski, LIRR president, said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has properly prepared for what he has described as a “small disruption.”

In an unrelated issue on the Ronkonkoma line, buses are replacing trains Monday morning between Greenport and Riverhead “due to high snowdrifts.”

“ LIRR personnel are continuing snow-clearing efforts on the North Fork,” the LIRR said in a service notice. “Train service will be provided between Riverhead and Ronkonkoma.”