Expect delays: LIRR hits snag installing mandated system to prevent crashes
A long-delayed effort to install federally required safety technology known as "positive train control" throughout the Long Island Rail Road has hit another snag, as a critical software component in making the LIRR and Amtrak systems work seamlessly may not be ready until months after a December deadline, project officials said.
Patrick Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's, the LIRR's parent agency, revealed the “shocking” development of yet another potential delay for the MTA's $1 billion effort in a letter sent Friday to Amtrak Chairman Anthony Coscia.
Positive train control, also known as PTC, was ordered by an act of Congress in 2008 — after a California train crash — to prevent collisions in the rails by automatically slowing down or halting trains that violate stop signals. The federal law requires interoperability between railroads' PTC systems wherever they share tracks.
In the letter, Foye said that Amtrak had committed to have in place by December 2020 the necessary software to allow Amtrak trains to operate through the LIRR's Harold Interlocking in Long Island City, Queens. But Foye said he recently learned that Amtrak does not expect to have the software ready until May 2021 — five months after the Dec. 31 deadline for all U.S. railroads to have PTC in place, or face fines as high as $29,000 per day.
Replying to Foye, in his own letter, Coscia said that the LIRR did not bring the compatibility issue to Amtrak’s attention until 2018, and did not formally propose a resolution until late last year.
Once Amtrak had everything it needed from the LIRR, it began working with its PTC contractor to address the issue, Coscia said.
“ … Amtrak has been working to develop a set of mitigations for discussion with LIRR that will permit safe operation through Harold Interlocking and also permit us to be in compliance until the software upgrades can be delivered and implemented next year,” Coscia said.
Although neither Amtrak nor the MTA would discuss details of the proposed mitigation plan, Foye, in his letter, said the MTA and its PTC contractors “do not find the workaround satisfactory as it poses safety concerns and would negatively impact a significant number of LIRR customers.”
Both sides are set to meet next Wednesday to discuss the plan, Coscia said.
Officials with the Federal Railroad Administration, which would approve the proposal, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Any alternative proposal required to mitigate Amtrak’s delay in meeting the December 2020 deadline that negatively impacts LIRR service would be wholly unacceptable,” Foye wrote. “As we both know, LIRR carries 587 trains and 240,000 passengers through Harold Interlocking a day, ten times more than the 42 trains and 24,000 passengers that travel through the same territory on Amtrak.”
The MTA’s effort to comply with the safety requirement has encountered repeated obstacles in recent years, including delays that resulted from mistakes in the installation of the new technology by its contractor, a joint venture of Siemens AG and Bombardier Transportation.
The contractor has vowed to finish its work by the December deadline, or cover any costs incurred by the MTA if it does not.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators have said PTC could have prevented several fatal train accidents in recent years, including the December 2013 derailment of a Metro-North train in the Bronx that killed four people.
The federal law initially required railroads to have the technology in place by the end of 2015. Congress later moved the deadline to 2018, and the Federal Railroad Administration granted the LIRR a further extension until 2020.
PTC THROUGH THE YEARS
- 2008: Following a commuter train crash in Chatsworth, California, that killed 25 people, the federal government passes the U.S. Rail Safety Improvement Act, which requires all railroads in the nation to have positive train control technology installed by 2015.
- 2013: The MTA awards a $428 million contract a joint venture of Bombardier Transportation/Siemens Rail Automation to design and install positive train control technology on the LIRR and Metro-North.
- 2015: With few railroads on pace to meet the original 2015 deadline, the federal government extends the deadline to have PTC in place by Dec. 31, 2018.
- 2018: After falling further behind in its efforts, MTA officials shift their focus to meeting minimum federal compliance standards, which include having all hardware installed, training employees and ensuring the technology is operational on a portion of its railroad lines. The MTA meets the requirements and is granted another extension to December 2020.
- 2019: After repeated installation mistakes, the MTA threatens to ban its PTC contractors, Siemens AG and Bombardier Transportation, from consideration for future contracts. The contractors put more resources on the project and vow to meet the 2020 deadline, or cover the additional cost incurred by the MTA.
- 2020: The MTA learns that a compatibility issue between its PTC system, and that of Amtrak, may not be resolved until May 2021 — five months after the federal deadline to complete PTC installation. Both sides say they are working together on a temporary solution to comply with the federal law.
SOURCE: Newsday research.