A recently completed milestone in the Long Island Rail Road’s ongoing transformation of its Brooklyn rail yard could reduce delays for some commuters, LIRR officials said.

Beginning Wednesday, LIRR trains will be able to more easily access the storage facility, known as Vanderbilt Yard, from Atlantic Terminal, using a new portal created inside the tunnel into and out of the station.

For more than a century, routing a train from Atlantic Terminal into the yard, where it is cleaned and serviced, required a complicated and time-consuming set of movements.

Trains would have to travel east from the station about three-quarters of a mile, and then back west again through the only portal leading to the adjacent outdoor rail yard.

The movement, which takes about three minutes to complete, would block all train traffic into and out of the station until the tracks were clear. LIRR Transportation Manager Ralph Wetzel said the process would result in delays of “a minute here, two minutes there” for other trains, and contribute to congestion at the Brooklyn terminal, which has seen additional train traffic over the last year as the LIRR has rerouted some trains there during Amtrak construction work that has reduced capacity at Penn Station.

But beginning Wednesday afternoon, trains will have a direct path from Atlantic Terminal to the rail yard via the just-completed west portal.

“We need this opportunity to have this West Portal so we can move into and out of that yard freely without delaying any eastbound trains,” Wetzel said.

The new access point is among more than $500 million in upgrades to the yard funded by private builder Forest City Ratner as part of a larger development project that began in 2006. The firm built the Barclays Center over the LIRR’s former Brooklyn yard.