TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Service restored on Babylon, Montauk branches

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

East and west trains on the Babylon branch were restarted at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, the Long Island Rail Road said.

Service had been halted because a person was hit by a train west of Rockville Centre.

Delays could run from 15 to 20 minutes, the railroad said. During the suspension, customers had been asked to travel on other branches.

Service in both directions also was restored at around the same time between Babylon and Montauk following an overheight vehicle striking an LIRR bridge east of Mastic-Shirley.

Montauk Highway remains closed to both east and west motorists between Old Neck Road and Senix Avenue after the truck slammed into the overpass, Suffolk police said.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries, the police added.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jean and Peter Cuthbert on their wedding day, He was her teacher in high school. 58 years later, they married.
Stores on School Street in Glen Cove. Development Glen Cove seeks to grow as a North Shore cultural hub
An animatronic Ankylosaurus from the Dinosaurs! exhibit on 8 places to have dinosaur fun on LI
The scene on Ponquogue Ave in Hampton Bays, Couple dead in murder-suicide in Hampton Bays home, cops say
James D. Gillis, seen with his wife, Anita, Grumman project manager who helped put men on the moon, dies at 89
(Fourth from right) Guerlyne Felix, mother of Matthew Carjacking suspect killed by cops remembered at vigil
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search