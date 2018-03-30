TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR: Babylon train service reduced on Saturday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Train service will be reduced to hourly in both directions Saturday on the Babylon Branch, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The reduced service is due to track resurfacing east of Jamaica, the railroad said.

Riders should check the agency’s website at mta.info for detailed schedules and impacts on other branches, including buses replacing train on the West Hempstead Branch, the railroad said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County District Judge Robert Cicale is escorted State: Arrested judge temporarily relieved of duties
A series of fortunate interviews with Netflix actors
A basking shark cruises off Robert Moses State NOAA: Big groups of sharks off LI for 3 decades
Mega Millions has only topped $500 million four Mega Millions at $521M for tonight’s drawing
A tank makes its way down the route Tanks tearing up street an LI parade memory
Uber headquarters in San Francisco. Here’s what LIers forget in Ubers most often