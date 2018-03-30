LIRR: Babylon train service reduced on Saturday
Train service will be reduced to hourly in both directions Saturday on the Babylon Branch, the Long Island Rail Road said.
The reduced service is due to track resurfacing east of Jamaica, the railroad said.
Riders should check the agency’s website at mta.info for detailed schedules and impacts on other branches, including buses replacing train on the West Hempstead Branch, the railroad said.
