A file photo shows a Long Island Rail Road train. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams, Jr.
The Long Island Rail Road said it restored service on its Ronkonkoma branch to and from Penn Station at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Trains were halted at about 3 p.m. because of a broken rail near Bethpage, the LIRR said.
