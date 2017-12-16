TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Broken rail repaired near Bethpage, service resumes

A file photo shows a Long Island Rail

A file photo shows a Long Island Rail Road train. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The Long Island Rail Road said it restored service on its Ronkonkoma branch to and from Penn Station at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Trains were halted at about 3 p.m. because of a broken rail near Bethpage, the LIRR said.

