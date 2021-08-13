TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR riders bringing bikes aboard can soon pocket $5 permit fee

The LIRR and sister MTA railroad Metro-North announced

The LIRR and sister MTA railroad Metro-North announced Thursday that beginning Sept. 7 they will waive the requirement that passengers obtain a special permit to ride a train with their bikes.   Credit: MTA

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
Print

Long Island Rail Road riders will soon be able to bring their bicycles on board trains without needing special permission.

The LIRR and sister MTA railroad Metro-North announced Thursday that beginning Sept. 7 they will waive the requirement that passengers obtain a special permit to ride a train with their bikes.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said the change aims to reinforce the agency’s "longstanding commitment to sustainable transportation."

"Small measures like this are big steps toward making using our trains easier and better than ever," LIRR president Phillip Eng said while announcing the new policy in Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

Bicyclists previously had to secure a special permit, at the cost of $5, to bring their bikes on board. Although there will be no charge going forward, Eng noted that passengers must still abide by the rules of riding a train with their bikes, including keeping aisles and doorways clear.

Headshot of Newsday employee Alfonso Castillo on June

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

Latest Long Island News

Towers carrying PSEG Long Island transmission lines in
PSEG urges cut in 'all nonessential' electric use
Activists hold a protest against evictions near City
Part of NY eviction moratorium barred by Supreme Court
Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing is closed to
Four Nassau beaches closed for bathing due to elevated bacteria 
Nassau County police investigate at the scene of
Man on motorcycle dies in South Hempstead crash
Nassau County's population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents,
Census 2020: LI population up 3.1%, becoming more diverse
Charles Voltus, 60, of Valley Stream, a cab
Amid grief, hard work pays off for Valley Stream cabbie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?