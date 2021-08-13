LIRR riders bringing bikes aboard can soon pocket $5 permit fee

Long Island Rail Road riders will soon be able to bring their bicycles on board trains without needing special permission.

The LIRR and sister MTA railroad Metro-North announced Thursday that beginning Sept. 7 they will waive the requirement that passengers obtain a special permit to ride a train with their bikes.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said the change aims to reinforce the agency’s "longstanding commitment to sustainable transportation."

"Small measures like this are big steps toward making using our trains easier and better than ever," LIRR president Phillip Eng said while announcing the new policy in Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

Bicyclists previously had to secure a special permit, at the cost of $5, to bring their bikes on board. Although there will be no charge going forward, Eng noted that passengers must still abide by the rules of riding a train with their bikes, including keeping aisles and doorways clear.